BRIEF-Fulgent Genetics Receives Emergency Use Authorization From The FDA For Its RT-PCR Test For Detection Of SARS-CoV-2

May 18 (Reuters) - Fulgent Genetics Inc:

* FULGENT GENETICS RECEIVES EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FROM THE FDA FOR ITS RT-PCR TEST FOR DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2, THE VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19

* FULGENT GENETICS - EUA ALLOWS FOR TEST TO BE USED WITH NASAL SWAB SPECIMENS WHICH CAN BE SELF-COLLECTED BY PATIENTS AT HOME

* FULGENT GENETICS - RT-PCR TEST GRANTED EUA BY FDA ONLY FOR DETECTION OF NUCLEIC ACID FROM SARS-COV-2, NOT FOR ANY OTHER VIRUSES OR PATHOGENS