BRIEF-Fulham Shore Says FY Headline Ebitda Will Be Below Market Expectations​

March 8 (Reuters) - Fulham Shore Plc:

* FULHAM SHORE - EXPECT TO REPORT AN INCREASE IN TURNOVER AND HEADLINE EBITDA FOR YEAR ENDING 25 MARCH 2018 OVER LAST FINANCIAL YEAR

* FULHAM SHORE - TURNOVER FOR YEAR ENDING 25 MARCH 2018 WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS, HEADLINE EBITDA WILL BE BELOW MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* FULHAM SHORE PLC - “WE ARE OPERATING IN AN UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR BOTH UK AND RESTAURANT SECTOR IN PARTICULAR”

* FULHAM SHORE PLC - WE WILL BRING FORWARD OUR PLANS ONLY TO FUND NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS FROM OUR INTERNALLY GENERATED FREE CASH FLOW

* FULHAM SHORE PLC - WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS FOR COMING YEAR