BRIEF-Fulham Shore To Halt All But Basic Capital Expenditure

March 23 (Reuters) - Fulham Shore PLC:

* FULHAM SHORE PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* FULHAM SHORE - DUE TO DECELERATING TRADING IN FEB & MARCH DUE TO VIRUS HIT, SEE THAT WE WILL MARGINALLY UNDERSHOOT MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR CURRENT FY

* FULHAM SHORE PLC - HAVING TO REDUCE ALL OF COSTS TO A MINIMUM. THESE INCLUDE, AMONGST OTHERS, PROPERTY AND STAFFING COSTS

* FULHAM SHORE PLC - ARE LIKELY, HOWEVER, TO BENEFIT FROM BUSINESS RATES HOLIDAY AND ASSISTANCE TO BE PROVIDED BY CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* FULHAM SHORE PLC - TAKEN DECISION TO HALT ALL BUT OUR BASIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN ORDER TO BETTER MANAGE OUR CASH FLOW