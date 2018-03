March 22 (Reuters) - Full House Resorts Inc:

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS ANNOUNCES REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC - ANNOUNCED REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF UP TO 4.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $12.5 MILLION

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: