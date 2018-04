April 19 (Reuters) - Full House Resorts Inc:

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS RECEIVES INITIAL APPROVALS FROM CRIPPLE CREEK CITY COUNCIL FOR ITS BRONCO BILLY’S EXPANSION PROJECT

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS - CITY'S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018