May 11 (Reuters) - Full House Resorts Inc:

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $37.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $41.5 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER