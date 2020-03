March 12 (Reuters) - Full House Resorts Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 4.1 PERCENT TO $39 MILLION

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS- AS OF MARCH 12, CO KNOWS OF NO CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS AT ANY OF ITS PROPERTIES

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS - INDIANA & COLORADO SPORTS WAGERING, WHEN ALL “SKINS” ARE OPERATIONAL, EXPECTED TO GENERATE $7.0 MILLION ANNUAL REVENUE GUARANTEES FOR 10 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: