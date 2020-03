March 15 (Reuters) - Full House Resorts Inc:

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ITS RISING STAR CASINO RESORT IN INDIANA

* WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ITS RISING STAR CASINO RESORT ON MARCH 16, 2020 FOR A PERIOD OF AT LEAST TWO WEEKS

* TEMPORARILY PAUSED CONSTRUCTION OF ITS NEW PARKING GARAGE AT BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO & HOTEL IN CRIPPLE CREEK, COLORADO

* WE KNOW OF NO INSTANCES OF COVID-19 AT ANY OF OUR RESORTS