March 17 (Reuters) - Full House Resorts Inc:

* FULL HOUSE RESORTS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS IN MISSISSIPPI AND COLORADO

* TEMPORARILY CLOSING SILVER SLIPPER CASINO & HOTEL IN HANCOCK COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* TEMPORARILY CLOSING BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO & HOTEL, COLORADO, FOR AT LEAST 30 DAYS, BEGINNING ON MARCH 17, 2020

* WE KNOW OF NO INSTANCES OF COVID-19 AT ANY OF OUR RESORTS