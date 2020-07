July 3 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner PLC:

* UNDERTAKING A PHASED, GRADUAL REOPENING ACROSS ESTATE.

* BY END OF JULY, OVER 80% OF OUR MANAGED PUBS AND HOTELS WILL BE OPEN

* ON 4 JULY 2020, 27 PUBS WILL OPEN, WITH FURTHER PUBS OPENING IN GROUPS OVER FOLLOWING WEEKS

* EXPECT MAJORITY OF OUR TENANTED INNS TO ALSO REOPEN DURING JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: