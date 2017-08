July 25 (Reuters) - FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC:

* LIKE FOR LIKE SALES IN OUR MANAGED PUBS AND HOTELS RISING 6.6% DURING PERIOD TO JULY 22

* LFL PROFITS IN TENANTED INNS UP 5% AND TOTAL BEER AND CIDER VOLUMES IN FULLER'S BEER COMPANY UP 5% FOR PERIOD TO JULY 22

* SUMMER WEATHER INSTRUMENTAL FOR PEOPLE COMING TO PUBS