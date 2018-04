April 13 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd:

* ENTERED MOU WITH YIWU GOVERNMENT, ZHEJIANG TOURISM FUND AND SHANGHAI JOYU CULTURE COMMUNICATION COMPANY

* PURSUANT TO MOU FUND SHALL HAVE A TERM OF NOT LESS THAN FIVE YEARS WITH A SIZE OF RMB10 BILLION

* MOU REGARDING PROPOSED STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO INVEST IN HEALTHY TOURISM PROJECTS IN CHINA