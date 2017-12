BRIEF-Fullshare Updates MOU In Relation To Proposed Strategic Cooperation

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED MOU WITH SHANGHAI JOYU CULTURE COMMUNICATION, NINGBO ZHONGBANG CHANRONG HOLDINGS AND NINGBO ZHONGXIN WANBANG ASSET MANAGEMENT

* ‍ZHONGBANG CHANRONG INTENDS TO ENTER AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH EQUITY INVESTMENT FUND IN THE PRC NOT EXCEEDING RMB2.633 BILLION​

* ‍AGREED CO WILL BUY INTEREST IN FUND FROM ZHONGBANG CHANRONG & FUND PARTNER BY FORWARD PURCHASE BEFORE EXPIRY DATE OF TERM OF FUND​