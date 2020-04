April 27 (Reuters) - Fullsix SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO FORECAST SPECIFIC EFFECTS OF CRISIS ON ORDERS AND GROUP'S REVENUE