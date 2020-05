May 14 (Reuters) - Fullsix SpA:

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 357,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 578,000 YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CANNOT BE DETERMINED TO DATE