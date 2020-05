May 5 (Reuters) - Fulum Group Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A NET LOSS OF OVER HK$200 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH

* FY 2020 GROUP REVENUE EXPECTED TO DROP 26% - 32%

* EXPECTED DROP IN FY20 REVENUE DUE TO SOCIAL UNRESET IN HK SINCE JUNE 2019 & COVID-19 OUTBREAK SINCE 2020-START