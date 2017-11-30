FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funai Electric forms business and capital alliance with FOMM
November 30, 2017 / 1:29 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Funai Electric forms business and capital alliance with FOMM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Funai Electric Co Ltd

* Says co signed business and capital alliance agreement with FOMM Corp, which is mainly engaged in design & development of micro electric vehicles and engineering consulting

* Through capital alliance, FOMM will issue new shares to the co via private placement, with payment date on Nov. 30

* Through business alliance, co plans to use FOMM’s electric vehicles know-how in co’s consumer electronics’ manufacturing

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Xfjvzz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

