April 30 (Reuters) - FUNCOM NV:

* FUNCOM NV - HAS ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP WITH PETROGLYPH GAMES INC FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PUBLISHING OF A NEW GAME

FUNCOM NV - GAME IS BASED ON CONAN BARBARIAN IP AND IS PLANNED TO LAUNCH FOR PC DURING FIRST HALF OF 2019