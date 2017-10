Oct 19 (Reuters) - Funcom Nv

* ‍Conan Exiles game is now scheduled for release in early Q2 2018, dependent on market conditions

* In August, Funcom said the launch would take place in Q1 2018

* Company considers that making sure Conan Exiles is of high technical and gameplay quality is important to the success of the game and its business