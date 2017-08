June 22 (Reuters) - FunctionX Inc:

* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination

* FunctionX Inc says trading in the company’s common stock will be suspended on Nasdaq effective with the open of business on Thursday, June 22, 2017

* FunctionX Inc -on May 15, audit committee engaged outside legal counsel to conduct an internal investigation into Series G preferred stock offering Source text: (bit.ly/2tR7o3V) Further company coverage: