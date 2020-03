March 3 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA:

* FUND MANAGED BY ODIN FORVALTNING BOUGHT 1.8 MILLION SHARES IN MEDISTIM

* AFTER DEAL FUND MANAGED BY ODIN FORVALTNING OWNS 1.8 MILLION SHARES IN CO, CORRESPONDING TO 9.82% OF MEDISTIM'S SHARE CAPITAL