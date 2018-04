April 18 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management PLC:

* AUM AT 31 MARCH 2018 DECREASED TO £46.9BN

* CEO- IT HAS BEEN A CHALLENGING START TO 2018

* AFTER 2017’S STRONG FLOWS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS, WE HAVE FACED MORE CHALLENGING CONDITIONS IN Q1

* CONTINUE TO TARGET FURTHER DIVERSIFICATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: