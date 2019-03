March 15 (Reuters) - FUNDAMENTA REAL ESTATE AG:

* FY NET INCOME INCREASES BY 79.6% TO CHF 22.98 MILLION (RETURN ON EQUITY OF 8.4%)

* PROPOSES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DIVIDEND BY 25.0% TO CHF 0.50 PER SHARE

* FY REAL ESTATE INCOME INCREASES BY 15.9% TO CHF 25.80 MILLION WITH A HOUSING RATE OF 91.8%

* IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL ACHIEVE ITS TARGETS AGAIN IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)