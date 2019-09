Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fundamenta Real Estate AG:

* H1 NET RESULT UP 54.2% AT CHF 10.09 MILLION

* H1 PRE-TAX PROFIT UP 41.5% AT CHF 11.67 MILLION

* SAYS CONFIDENT TO REACH FY TARGETS Source text - bit.ly/2mcCFQp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)