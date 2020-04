BRIEF-Fundedbyme And Helsingborg Enter Into Cooperation

April 7 (Reuters) - FundedByMe Crowdfunding Sweden AB (publ) :

* FUNDEDBYME CROWDFUNDING SWEDEN AB (PUBL) AND THE CITY OF HELSINGBORG ENTER INTO COOPERATION REGARDING DONATION-BASED CROWDFUNDING

* COLLABORATION AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED TO HELP SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* COLLABORATION IS NOT EXCLUSIVE, BUT BOTH PARTIES HOPE TO OPEN UP THE OPPORTUNITY FOR MORE MUNICIPALITIES SO THAT IT REACHES AS MANY ENTREPRENEURS AS POSSIBLE