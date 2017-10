Aug 14 (Reuters) - Apax Partners:

* Funds advised by Apax Partners to acquire ECi Software Solutions

* Says concurrent with the transaction, Macola, JobBOSS, MAX businesses of Exact Software will be combined with ECi​

* Carlyle will retain a minority ownership position in combined company​

* Current ECi senior management team, CEO Ron Books, to continue to lead combined co, which will be known as ECi Software Solutions​