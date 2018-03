March 12 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT - FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET