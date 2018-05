May 10 (Reuters) - Funko Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 SALES $137.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $122.6 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN UP 210 BASIS POINTS TO 37.4%, INCLUDED $1.8 MILLION COSTS RELATED TO TOYS R US SHIPMENTS FOR WHICH NO REVENUE WAS RECOGNIZED