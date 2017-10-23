FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Funko sees IPO of up to 13.33 mln shares‍​ of class A common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Funko sees IPO of up to 13.33 mln shares‍​ of class A common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Funko Inc:

* Funko Inc sees IPO of up to 13.33 million shares‍​ of class A common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC Filing

* Funko Inc says in IPO, co selling 11.61 million class a common shares and selling stockholders are offering additional 1.73 million of class a common shares

* Funko Inc says intends to use IPO proceeds to repay $20.0 million in outstanding borrowings under subordinated promissory notes in full

* Funko Inc says intends to use IPO proceeds to repay about $96.3 million of outstanding borrowings under senior secured credit facilities Source text: [bit.ly/2yHAYg1]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.