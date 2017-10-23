BRIEF-Funko sees IPO of up to 13.33 mln shares‍​ of class A common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Funko Inc:

* Funko Inc sees IPO of up to 13.33 million shares‍​ of class A common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC Filing

* Funko Inc says in IPO, co selling 11.61 million class a common shares and selling stockholders are offering additional 1.73 million of class a common shares

* Funko Inc says intends to use IPO proceeds to repay $20.0 million in outstanding borrowings under subordinated promissory notes in full

* Funko Inc says intends to use IPO proceeds to repay about $96.3 million of outstanding borrowings under senior secured credit facilities Source text: [bit.ly/2yHAYg1]