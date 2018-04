BRIEF-Funkwerk FY Net Income Up At EUR 4.4 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - FUNKWERK AG:

* FORECAST FOR 2018: SALES INCREASE TO AROUND EUR 81 MILLION AND EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* FY OPERATING RESULT IMPROVED BY 31.5% TO EUR 7.2 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 5.4) MILLION

* FY GROUP SALES GROW SLIGHTLY TO EUR 77.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 77.4 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME CLIMBED BY 9.1% TO € 4.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 4.0)

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.25 EUROS PER SHARE

* ORDER INTAKE OF GROUP INCREASED BY 5.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 85.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 80.5 MILLION)