March 26 (Reuters) - FUNKWERK AG:

* GROUP SALES IN 2017 ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES INCREASED TO EUR 77.6 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 77.4) MILLION

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.25 EURO PER SHARE

* FY OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY BY 31.5% TO EUR 7.2 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 5.4) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)