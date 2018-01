Jan 3 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* FUNRISE INC NAMED GLOBAL MASTER TOY LICENSEE FOR PARAMOUNT PICTURES’ AMUSEMENT PARK

* FUNRISE - PRODUCTS WILL BEGIN GLOBAL RETAIL ROLLOUT IN EARLY 2019