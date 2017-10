Aug 9 (Reuters) - Funtastic Ltd-

* ‍Funtastic expects fy17 ebitda to be a loss of between $4.5 - 6.0 million​

* Co expects to deliver ebitda in range of $2.0 million to 3.5 million in fy18

* Company is in process of securing interim funding up to $2m in advance of capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: