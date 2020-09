Sept 17 (Reuters) - Furen Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HAS OVERDUE DEBTS OF ABOUT 3.8 BILLION YUAN ($561.33 million) AS OF DATE

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER'S 221.0 MILLION SHARES, OR 35.2% STAKE, IN THE COMPANY HAVE BEEN FROZEN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/32Bhjz4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)