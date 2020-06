June 23 (Reuters) - Furen Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT DOWN 48.1% Y/Y AT 461.0 MILLION YUAN ($65.31 million)

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES TO HALT ON JUNE 24 TO IMPLEMENT DELISTING RISK WARNING, SHARES TO RESUME ON JUNE 29 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2NjRPxA; bit.ly/2V7D4Cb Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0587 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)