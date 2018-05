BRIEF-Fusion Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Megapath

May 10 (Reuters) - Fusion Connect Inc:

* FUSION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEGAPATH

* FUSION CONNECT INC - TOTAL CONSIDERATION IN TRANSACTION IS $71.5 MILLION

* FUSION CONNECT - UP TO $10 MILLION OF CONSIDERATION IS PAYABLE AT FUSION’S ELECTION IN UNREGISTERED SHARES OF FUSION STOCK PRICED AT $5.78/SHARE

* FUSION CONNECT INC - INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION VIA BORROWINGS UNDER ITS FIRST LIEN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY