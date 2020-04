BRIEF-Fusion Antibodies Announces Placing To Raise £3 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Fusion Antibodies PLC:

* FUSION ANTIBODIES PLC - PLACING TO RAISE £3.0 MILLION

* FUSION ANTIBODIES - PLACING OF 3.3 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 4P EACH IN CO AT PRICE OF 90P PER SHARE TO RAISE £3.0 MILLION

* FUSION ANTIBODIES - PLACING SHARES WILL REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* FUSION ANTIBODIES - EXPECTS TO REPORT NUMBERS FOR FY 2020 IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS, WITH REVENUE OF NOT LESS THAN £3.8 MILLION

* FUSION ANTIBODIES PLC - ENDED FY 2020 WITH AN UNAUDITED CASH BALANCE OF £1.5 MILLION.