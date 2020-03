March 30 (Reuters) - Fusion Antibodies PLC:

* FUSION ANTIBODIES - TRADING FOR FY REMAINED IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS STATED IN COMPANY’S TRADING UPDATE ON 29 JANUARY 2020

* FUSION ANTIBODIES PLC - CO REMAINS FULLY OPERATIONAL AND IS CONDUCTING VITAL BUSINESS, AS USUAL, FOR ITS CUSTOMERS.