BRIEF-Fusion Pharma Sees IPO Of Up To 8.35 Mln Shares Priced Between $14.00/shr - $16.00/shr

June 22 (Reuters) - Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 8.35 MILLION SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - TO USE ABOUT $30-$35 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF FPI-1434 MONOTHERAPY THROUGH PLANNED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL

* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - TO USE ABOUT $20-$25 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO ADVANCE FPI-1966 THROUGH PLANNED PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL

* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - TO USE ABOUT $30-$35 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FURTHER DEVELOP AND EXPAND PIPELINE Source: (bit.ly/3hPBvTo) Further company coverage: