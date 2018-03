March 12 (Reuters) - Fusion Telecommunications International Inc:

* FUSION TELECOMMUNICATIONS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ENTERED SIXTH AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER DATED AUGUST 26, 2017 - SEC FILING

* FUSION TELECOMMUNICATIONS INTERNATIONAL - UNDER AMENDMENT, THE PARTIES AGREED TO REDUCE BOARD'S SIZE UPON CONSUMMATION OF MERGER FROM 9 TO 7 MEMBERS Source text (bit.ly/2p5WJBQ) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)