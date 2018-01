Jan 25 (Reuters) - Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd:

* IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE IN ADMINISTRATIVE AND FINANCIAL EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY 20-25%​