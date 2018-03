March 14 (Reuters) - Futura Medical Plc:

* FY ‍NET LOSS OF £3.90 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF £3.70 MILLION​ YEAR AGO

* ‍CASH RESOURCES OF £8.36 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

* SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT LAUNCH IN SAUDI ARABIA WITH FURTHER ORDER PLACED AND IN PRODUCTION FURTHER LAUNCHES IN 2018 UNDERWAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)