BRIEF-Futura Medical Says Co Pursuing Medical Device Regulatory Pathway For Its Erectile Dysfunction Product

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Futura Medical PLC:

* FUTURA MEDICAL PLC - UPDATE ON POSITIVE EU REGULATORY DISCUSSIONS

* FUTURA MEDICAL - FUTURA CONFIRMS IT IS PURSUING MEDICAL DEVICE REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR ITS ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION PRODUCT

* FUTURA - COMMENCED FORMAL PROCEEDINGS FOR MED3000, ITS GEL FORMULATION, AS CLINICALLY PROVEN TREATMENT FOR ED TO BE APPROVED AS MEDICAL DEVICE

* FUTURA MEDICAL PLC - FUTURA ALSO HAS A CONFIRMED DATE FOR A FACE-TO-FACE MEETING WITH US FDA, DUE TO TAKE PLACE IN Q1 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: