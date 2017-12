Dec 1 (Reuters) - Future Plc:

* FUTURE PLC - HAS APPOINTED RICHARD HUNTINGFORD AS NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN-DESIGNATE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* FUTURE PLC -HUNTINGFORD WILL SUCCEED PETER ALLEN AS CHAIRMAN ON 1 FEBRUARY 2018. PETER ALLEN ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN IN OCTOBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: