Feb 11 (Reuters) - Future Bright Holdings Ltd:

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS IN MACAU AND MAINLAND CHINA DUE TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF WUHAN CORONAVIRUS INFECTION

* DUE TO RECENT OUTBREAK GROUP TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS IN MACAU AND MAINLAND CHINA UNTIL AROUND 19 FEB