BRIEF-Future Bright Holdings Expects Considerable Loss In Q1 Of 2020 Due To Covid-19 Outbreak

March 11 (Reuters) - Future Bright Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS CONSIDERABLE LOSS IN Q1 OF 2020 DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* BASED ON UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT INFORMATION, GROUP RECORDED UNAUDITED LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF SOME HK$376.8 MILLION FOR YEAR

* GROUP’S BUSINESS DURING CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY IN JANUARY 2020 WAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* GROUP HAD TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE DOWN MOST RESTAURANTS & SHOPS IN MACAU, HK & MAINLAND CHINA FOR ABOUT TWO WEEKS IN FEB

* FY TURONVER HK$1,142.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,133.3 MILLION

* EXPECTS OPERATING ENVIRONMENT OF GROUP IN FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2020 TO BE VERY TOUGH