June 16 (Reuters) - Future Bright Holdings Ltd:

* RECORDED AN UNAUDITED LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF SOME HK$63.8 MILLION FOR Q1

* FUTURE BRIGHT SEES CONSIDERABLE LOSS OF REVENUE IN Q2

* SUSTAINED A SUBSTANTIAL DROP OF SOME 55.2% IN ITS TURNOVER FOR Q1

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS OPERATING ENVIRONMENT OF GROUP IN 2ND & 3RD QUARTERS OF 2020 MAY STILL BE VERY CHALLENGING

* BUSINESS IN Q1 HAS BEEN SEVERELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 INFECTION

* Q1 TURNOVER HK$132.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$295.6 MILLION