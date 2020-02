Feb 17 (Reuters) - Future Bright Holdings Ltd:

* DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE DOWN 9 RESTAURANTS OUT OF ITS 16 RESTAURANTS/ FOOD COURT IN HONG KONG DUE TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* CLOSURE OF 9 RESTAURANTS IN HONG KONG FROM 17 FEB TO 1 MARCH 2020

* IMPACT OF TEMPORARILY CLOSE DOWN OF ITS 9 RESTAURANTS WOULD REDUCE ITS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION IN Q1 OF THIS YEAR