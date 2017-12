Dec 1 (Reuters) - Future Bright Holdings Ltd:

* ‍UNIT AGREED TO SELL PROPERTY TOGETHER WITH SOME FURNITURES TO NEW VISION CONSULTANTS FOR HK$52 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP EXPECTED TO RECORD UNAUDITED ESTIMATED GAIN OF ABOUT HK$18.9 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL​