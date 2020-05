BRIEF-Future Consumer Approves Termination Of JV With Mibelle A.G.

May 27 (Reuters) - Future Consumer Ltd:

* APPROVED TERMINATION OF JOINT VENTURE ARRANGEMENT WITH MIBELLE A.G.

* APPROVED LIQUIDATION OF JV CO, MIBELLE FUTURE CONSUMER PRODUCTS A.G.

* IN PROCESS OF ENTERING PACTS TO EFFECT TERMINATION OF JV, LIQUIDATION OF JV CO

* TERMINATES JV AS CURRENT ECONOMIC SITUATION AND PERFORMANCE OF JV AND ITS INDIAN UNIT IS COMMERCIALLY NOT VIABLE TO CONTINUE

* UPON TERMINATION, MIBELLE INDIA CONSUMER PRODUCTS PVT LTD SHALL DISCONTINUE BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN INDIA

* NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS OF CO DUE TO TERMINATION